NCF Plants 184,000 Trees To Boost Forest Restoration

The Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) has announced the planting of 184,000 trees across various ecosystems in 2024, reinforcing its commitment to restoring Nigeria’s forest cover to 25% by 2047. The milestone was disclosed during the NCF’s Dialogue event, which coincided with its 36th Annual General Meeting, bringing together members and stakeholders to deliberate on preserving Nigeria’s natural heritage.

Izoma Asiodu, President of the NCF Board of Trustees, highlighted the Foundation’s active year, noting the successful hosting of the 22nd Chief S.L. Edu Memorial Lecture, which focused on “Carbon Credits: Opportunities and Pitfalls.” Additionally, two PhD students received research grants to advance environmental protection initiatives, supported by the S.L. Edu family and Chevron Nigeria Limited.

Asiodu explained that through the Green Recovery Nigeria programme, the NCF intensified national reforestation efforts by restoring degraded landscapes while providing targeted support to host communities, including water supply and livelihood initiatives. A notable example was the installation of a borehole in Maja-Kura, Yobe State, benefiting one of Nigeria’s most climate-vulnerable communities.

“Our restoration projects go beyond planting trees. They address the immediate needs of communities while tackling environmental challenges,” Asiodu stated.

The Foundation also expanded its species conservation efforts, supporting Cross River gorilla research scholarships and protecting wild cats through initiatives in Kainji Lake National Park. On climate action, the NCF amplified its voice globally and locally, participating in COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, while leading grassroots initiatives such as the Ibadan Climate Caravan Walk and Osun Climate Awareness Walk.

Justice R.I.B. Adebiyi, Chairman of the NCF National Executive Council, described 2024 as a pivotal year for the Foundation, marked by achievements that strengthened its leadership in conservation. She noted that under its “Saving Species in Peril” programme, the NCF contributed to developing the National Elephant Action Plan and expanded efforts to safeguard endangered species, including lions, leopards, sea turtles, and Cross River gorillas.

“Our actions in tackling climate change gained momentum, and we reached thousands through sustainable livelihood projects, creating 7,500 direct and indirect green jobs across Nigeria,” Adebiyi said.

As the NCF advances its reforestation and biodiversity conservation agenda, the Foundation reaffirmed its commitment to influencing climate action and environmental protection from local communities to the global stage.