Nigeria’s PMI Sees Positive Growth In December 2024, Marking Economic Recovery

Nigeria’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for December 2024 rises to 51.0, signaling a shift towards economic expansion after two months of decline. The latest data, released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), reflects the gradual rebound of key sectors.

This rise in the composite PMI shows an overall recovery, with the industry sector bouncing back to 50.0 index points, indicating an uptick in production and business activity. Notably, 21 subsectors report growth, with the forestry sector leading due to higher demand for timber, boosted by construction and manufacturing.

The agriculture sector also shines, thanks to increased investment in food production and export-focused farming. Small-scale manufacturing and trade show gains, helped by heightened consumer spending during the holiday season.

However, some sectors still struggle. Nonmetallic mineral products experience a significant decline, attributed to weak demand for construction materials in regions facing infrastructure challenges. Services, while benefiting from growth in hospitality and entertainment, face mixed results due to inflationary pressures and reduced consumer purchasing power.

Despite the positive momentum, challenges like inflation, exchange rate volatility, and infrastructure deficits remain. The PMI’s rise to 51.0 points reflects a promising trend, yet continued efforts are necessary to address sectoral imbalances and maintain stability in Nigeria’s economic landscape.