18 Confirmed Dead in Enugu Petrol Tanker Explosion

Tragedy struck on Saturday at Ugwu Onyeama, along the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, as a petrol tanker explosion claimed the lives of 18 people.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed the incident, which occurred around 11 a.m., leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

According to eyewitness accounts, the tanker lost control while descending a hill, crashing into several vehicles before bursting into flames. One witness claimed, “The tanker failed, and the petrol poured out, causing a massive fire. Vehicles in front and behind were engulfed in flames.”

While the eyewitness alleged that up to 100 people died, the FRSC provided a verified report stating that 18 victims were burned beyond recognition. The agency also confirmed rescuing 13 motorists, of whom 10 sustained injuries while three escaped unhurt.

FRSC spokesperson Olusegun Ogungbemide attributed the crash to brake failure, revealing that 17 vehicles were involved in the accident, with 11 destroyed by the ensuing fire.

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State joined the rescue operation alongside key officials, including the Commissioner for Transport, Kanayo Uzuegbu, and the state’s Police Commissioner. Officers from the State Security Service and FRSC commanders were also present to manage the situation and direct rescue efforts.

FRSC teams quickly diverted traffic to alternative routes while clearing burnt vehicles to restore order to the affected section of the expressway.

The Ugwu Onyeama section of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway has become notorious for frequent crashes. Poor road conditions, particularly on one lane of the expressway, have been blamed for repeated accidents, leading to significant loss of life and injuries over the years.

Corps Marshal Shehu Mohammed called for heightened caution among road users and advised motorists to explore alternative routes while FRSC personnel continue recovery efforts.

This latest disaster has reignited calls for urgent rehabilitation of the Ugwu Onyeama stretch of the expressway to prevent further loss of life. Residents and stakeholders urge the government to prioritise road repairs and enforce stricter safety measures to safeguard motorists and commuters.