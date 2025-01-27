Afe Babalola Withdraws Defamation Charges Against Dele Farotimi After Monarchs’ Intervention

In a gesture of magnanimity, the founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola, SAN, has withdrawn criminal defamation charges against human rights activist Dele Farotimi.

This decision follows an intervention by prominent Yoruba monarchs, including the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejuyigbe.

The resolution was announced after a high-profile meeting held on the ABUAD campus, where the monarchs passionately appealed to Aare Babalola to forgive and drop the charges against Farotimi.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, the Ooni of Ife praised Aare Babalola for his exemplary integrity, which, he said, is untouchable. The monarch emphasised the importance of forgiveness and reconciliation, stating that the incident had demonstrated the value Babalola places on his name.

“Your name is more than silver and gold,” the Ooni remarked. “You have laboured to build this name, and no one can tarnish it. Dele Farotimi is your son, and your decision to forgive shows the strength of your character.”

In his address, Aare Babalola acknowledged receiving numerous appeals from notable Nigerians, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Bishop Matthew Kukah, though he initially resisted their requests. However, the intervention of Yoruba monarchs, led by the Ooni, swayed his decision.

“I have nothing to gain from seeing Farotimi imprisoned,” Babalola said. “With the pleas from these esteemed leaders, I have no choice but to let this matter go. I will instruct my lawyers to discontinue the case.”

An Ekiti Magistrate Court had earlier granted Farotimi ₦30 million bail following the defamation charges filed against him by the legal luminary. The case had attracted significant public attention, with many calling for reconciliation.

The meeting was attended by several esteemed Yoruba monarchs, including the Ogoga of Ikere, Oba Adejimi Adu; the Ajero of Ijero Ekiti; the Olojudo of Ido Ekiti; and others. The collective intervention highlights the unity of traditional rulers in fostering peace and reconciliation among their people.

With Aare Babalola’s decision to drop the charges, the case draws to a close, underscoring the value of dialogue and forgiveness in resolving disputes. This outcome reinforces the role of traditional leaders in maintaining harmony and promoting justice in Yoruba society.