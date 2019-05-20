Nigeria’s GDP Growth Rate Slumps to 2.01 percent – NBS Report

Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate declined to 2.01 per cent (year-on- year) in the first quarter of 2019 (Q1, 2019), compared to 2.38 per cent growth recorded in the fourth quarter of 2018, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report has shown.

The NBS attributed the performance to the elections which “were held across the country during the first quarter of 2019 and this may have reflected in the strongest first quarter performance observed since 2015.”

According to the GDP Report Q1 2019 which was released Monday, nominal GDP stood at N31.79 trillion while real GDP was estimated at N16.42 trillion.

Details later…

Source: THISDAY