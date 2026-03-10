Nigeria’s foreign reserves climb to highest level since 2009

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | March 10, 2026

Key Points

Nigeria’s external reserves rise to about $50 billion, highest since 2009

Central Bank attributes growth to FX reforms, improved oil earnings, and remittances

Analysts say stronger reserves could support naira stability and import cover

Main Story

Nigeria’s gross external reserves have climbed to nearly $50 billion, marking the country’s highest reserve level since January 2009, according to new data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The latest figures show reserves rising to about $49.9 billion, representing an increase of $4.441 billion compared with the $45.502 billion recorded at the end of 2025.

CBN Governor Yemi Cardoso disclosed in a recent statement that the country’s foreign reserves had reached $50.45 billion as of February 16, 2026, although the official figure on the central bank’s website reflects a slightly lower amount due to reporting lags in the system.

The current reserve level brings Nigeria close to the $50.5 billion recorded in early 2009, the last time the country maintained a similar external buffer.

Economists attribute the improvement to several factors, including declining fuel import costs, stronger foreign exchange inflows, and the impact of recent foreign exchange market reforms introduced by the central bank.

Nigeria’s reserves serve as a key financial buffer for the economy, helping the government manage external shocks, stabilize the currency, and finance imports such as food, machinery, and refined petroleum products.

The buildup also reflects improved diaspora remittances and increased oil receipts, as global crude prices and production levels have gradually recovered following disruptions in recent years.

The Issues

Nigeria’s foreign reserves have fluctuated significantly over the past decade due to oil price volatility, rising import bills, and persistent pressure on the naira.

The country relies heavily on oil exports for foreign exchange earnings, making reserves vulnerable to swings in global crude markets and domestic production challenges such as pipeline vandalism and theft.

In recent years, the CBN has introduced several reforms aimed at restoring confidence in Nigeria’s foreign exchange market, including exchange rate unification and tighter FX liquidity management.

Economists say a sustained reserve buildup is essential for improving investor confidence, ensuring adequate import cover, and supporting the central bank’s efforts to stabilize the naira amid inflationary pressures.

What’s Being Said

“Nigeria’s gross external reserves have crossed the $50 billion threshold, reflecting stronger foreign exchange inflows and improved market confidence,” Cardoso said in the CBN statement.

Market economists say the development signals gradual progress in stabilizing Nigeria’s macroeconomic environment.

“Rising reserves provide the CBN with more ammunition to defend the naira if volatility returns to the foreign exchange market,” said Bismarck Rewane, Chief Executive Officer of Financial Derivatives Company.

However, analysts caution that maintaining the momentum will depend heavily on sustained oil production and continued policy consistency.

“The reserve position is improving, but Nigeria still needs structural export diversification to reduce its dependence on oil revenues,” said Muda Yusuf, Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise.

What’s Next