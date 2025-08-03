Nigeria’s External Reserves Surge By $2.15 Billion Amid Growing Portfolio Inflows And Oil Output

Nigeria’s external reserves have witnessed a notable increase of $2.15 billion within 30 days, as the country continues to attract stronger foreign inflows and benefit from increased oil output.

According to the latest figures from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the nation’s gross external reserves rose to $39.359 billion as of July 30, up from $37.210 billion recorded at the end of June 2025.

The significant rise in reserves comes despite a more cautious approach by the CBN towards foreign exchange interventions during the month. Analysts believe that rising oil production, combined with renewed investor interest in Nigerian assets, especially from foreign portfolio investors, have bolstered the country’s reserve position.

Experts also point to the possibility of stronger remittance inflows and other external sources as factors expected to maintain the upward trend in reserve growth. With a healthier buffer, the CBN is better positioned to support the FX market when necessary.