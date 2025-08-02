Felix Shrugs Off ADC Threat, Says Tinubu Will Win 2027 Easily

A former presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, Nicolas Felix, has downplayed the recently formed opposition coalition under the African Democratic Congress, insisting it poses no threat to President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid.

Felix made this known on Thursday in Suleja while distributing free fuel to residents as part of his community outreach. He expressed strong confidence in Tinubu’s re-election, predicting a landslide win with no fewer than 15 million votes.

Reacting to the coalition which includes notable figures like former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party’s Peter Obi, and APC’s Rotimi Amaechi — Felix said the alliance lacks cohesion and a clear agenda.

“In a democracy, you must have opposition. We are not threatened,” he said. “Let them coalesce. They will gather and scatter. They have nothing to offer. Their motive is not pure.”

Felix highlighted recent government initiatives such as the NELFund student grant as proof of Tinubu’s impactful leadership, citing the ₦100 billion disbursed to 600,000 students. “These students will vote. Their families will vote. So we are excited. Come 2027, it is going to be a walkover for us,” he said.

On his community outreach, Felix said the free fuel distribution aligns with the president’s Renewed Hope Agenda and aims to ease the burden on low-income earners like Okada and Keke riders.

“We are just giving back to the people. This is not political. It’s about putting smiles on their faces,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, APC Deputy National Women Leader, Zainab Ibrahim, urged lawmakers to fast-track the Special Seats Bill before the National Assembly. She described the bill as a game changer for women’s representation in politics.

She also highlighted the historic ₦100 billion budgetary allocation to the Ministry of Women Affairs, assuring that Nigerian women will rally behind President Tinubu in the next general election.