Dangote Refinery Names David Bird As CEO In Bold Move To Strengthen Market Strategy

In a bold leadership shakeup, Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals has appointed David Bird as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective July 2025 — a move designed to sharpen its commercial edge and operational scale.

The appointment marks a pivotal moment for Africa’s largest single-train refinery, signaling a strategic shift as the $19 billion facility enters full-scale commercial deployment.

Bird brings over 20 years of experience from Shell, where he developed expertise in asset optimisation, energy infrastructure, and downstream profitability. His track record spans integrated energy systems across multiple regions and market conditions.

As Dangote’s new CEO, Bird is tasked with increasing capacity utilisation, improving operational efficiency, and expanding product distribution — particularly through cost-effective Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) transport systems. This distribution model is expected to reduce logistics costs while boosting fuel accessibility nationwide.

Located in the Lekki Free Trade Zone, the 650,000 bpd facility is central to Nigeria’s energy independence ambitions. Bird’s leadership will likely fast-track efforts toward profitability, especially through refined product exports and a streamlined domestic supply chain.

Significantly, the refinery is also eyeing a landmark IPO on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX). The planned listing, expected post-operational stabilisation, could position Dangote Refinery as one of the most valuable publicly traded companies in West Africa.

By aligning with government goals for industrial growth and capital market expansion, the refinery is set to become a cornerstone of Nigeria’s economic transformation. With Bird at the helm, Dangote Refinery is moving from infrastructure delivery to market dominance.