Nigerians React To Trump’s Administration, Anticipate Positive Outcomes

20th January, 2025 marked a historic day as Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States during a ceremony held inside the Capitol Rotunda, due to adverse weather conditions.

Having won the elections democratically, Trump declared before his inauguration that America would take a positive new turn under his leadership. He promised massive economic development and reforms, emphasising that his policies would not only enhance the United States but aid the growth of developing nations, including Nigeria.

In his inaugural address, Trump proclaimed, “The golden age of America begins right now,” vowing to make the U.S. “the envy of every nation.” He outlined his “America First” agenda, pledging to secure borders, grow the economy, strengthen the military, and protect citizens’ rights.

Trump announced immediate executive actions, including stricter immigration policies, reversal of previous border policies, and the introduction of tariffs. He also revealed plans to reform energy policies and implement economic strategies to bolster domestic industries.

These policies echo his first tenure as president. Among the most controversial points was his assertion that his administration would officially recognise only two genders—male and female—effectively dismissing other identities such as transgender and non-binary.

In Lagos, Nigerians reacted strongly to Trump’s policies, sharing diverse perspectives.

Oyinkonsola, a travel agent, expressed optimism, believing Trump’s administration would benefit African countries, particularly Nigeria. According to her:

“I believe it was God who brought Trump back to address some of the excesses in world policies that ignore African nations. His victory is divinely orchestrated. As for the illegal and undocumented migrants he threatened to deport, I think it’s not a bad idea. Illegal Nigerians should return home and work towards improving our country. After all, China overcame its hardships and is now one of the fastest-growing economies.”

Christian shared similar sentiments, stating that Trump’s return would bring a positive shift to global politics. “Everyone knows Trump is a disciplinarian and a man of action. Beyond America, I believe his leadership will help end the war between Russia and Ukraine. That’s the main reason God brought him back,” he remarked. He added: “Nigerians will survive as always. If Trump strengthens our economy, I have no complaints. I also support his stance against transgender and homosexual issues. His tenure will bring global transformation.”

Oluwaseyi, a legal practitioner, highlighted both the potential benefits and challenges of Trump’s administration. She remarked:

“The world’s leading nation has been too cautious lately, afraid to step on toes. Trump is radical and decisive—a ‘talk-and-do’ leader. While Biden did a good job, Trump’s approach to facilitating economic growth and enforcing strict but effective policies could reshape the global order. His leadership will compel nations to put their houses in order before intimidating smaller ones. In summary, his reign will be impactful.”

Trump has unveiled plans to overhaul the trade system, proposing an “External Revenue Service” to collect tariffs from foreign countries, thereby easing the economic burden on U.S. taxpayers. He stated:

“Instead of taxing our citizens to enrich other countries, we will tariff and tax foreign nations to enrich our citizens.”

On energy, Trump pledged to make America a manufacturing hub again, leveraging the country’s oil and gas reserves:

“We will use our liquid gold—oil and gas—to bring prices down, fill our reserves, and export energy worldwide. The Green New Deal will end, and the electric vehicle mandate will be revoked, saving our auto industry.”

He also declared a national emergency at the southern border, announcing measures to combat illegal immigration:

“All illegal entry will be halted, and we will begin the process of returning millions of criminal aliens. The Remain in Mexico policy will be reinstated, and catch-and-release practices will end. Troops will secure our borders to repel this invasion.”

Additionally, Trump pledged to designate cartels as foreign terrorist organisations and invoke the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to tackle criminal networks.

Further reforms were announced, including the creation of a Department of Government Efficiency to address inflation and high costs. Trump also vowed to eliminate gang activity by leveraging federal and state resources. “As commander-in-chief, my top priority is defending our country from threats and invasions,” he affirmed.

Referencing an assassination attempt during his campaign, Trump described his survival as a divine sign of his mission to “make America great again.” He also criticised the nation’s healthcare and education systems, promising significant reforms to address inadequacies revealed by recent natural disasters.

The inauguration, attended by lawmakers, dignitaries, and family members, marked the beginning of Trump’s second term. Vice President JD Vance also took the oath of office in a ceremony presided over by Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.