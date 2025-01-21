Google Announces Fully Funded AI Science Scholarships For African Students

The 2025 Google DeepMind AI for Science Scholarships are now open, offering African students the opportunity to pursue postgraduate degrees at the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS). These scholarships, which cover tuition fees, living expenses, and research costs, provide students with the chance to specialize in AI, machine learning, and mathematical sciences.

The Google DeepMind AI for Science Scholarships aim to support talented African students by providing financial assistance to study at AIMS, one of Africa’s leading institutes for mathematical sciences. The scholarship package includes tuition coverage, relocation costs, living stipends, and access to key resources such as computing facilities, internet, and electricity.

To be eligible for the Google DeepMind AI for Science Scholarship, applicants must meet the following requirements:

Be an African citizen and resident at the time of application.

Hold a completed four-year undergraduate degree or a three-year degree with an honors year by August or December 2025.

Have a background in mathematics, physics, computer science, statistics, engineering, or other fields with strong mathematical or computational components.

Not have previously received an AIMS scholarship.

The Google DeepMind AI for Science Scholarship offers full funding for postgraduate studies lasting up to two years. Scholars receive stipends for living and travel expenses, covering housing, relocation, and other costs. They also gain access to AI-related conferences and events hosted by Google DeepMind, providing opportunities to network with industry professionals. Additionally, scholars benefit from mentorship by Google DeepMind experts, fostering both academic and professional development.

Applicants must submit the following documents:

A completed application form

A curriculum vitae

A 500-word motivation letter

Academic transcripts

Responses to mathematics and coding problems provided on the application portal.

The deadline for submissions is March 21, 2025. Applicants must register on the AIMS application portal at apply.aims.ac.za to submit their documents. The selection process involves mathematics and coding tasks to evaluate applicants’ problem-solving abilities. Shortlisted candidates will be invited to online interviews in May 2025.

Interested candidates should visit the AIMS application website to complete their registration. After registering, applicants must upload all required documents before the March 21, 2025 deadline. The application includes mathematics and coding questions, and those selected for the final stage will undergo online interviews in May 2025.