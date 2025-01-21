Donald Trump Sworn In As 47th U.S. President

Donald Trump has been inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States, marking his return to the White House for a second, non-consecutive term. The indoor ceremony at the U.S. Capitol deviated from tradition due to extreme weather, with only 700 attendees instead of the usual large crowd.

Vice President JD Vance, who served as a U.S. Senator from Ohio, was sworn in first, followed by Trump at 12 p.m. ET. Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath, with First Lady Melania Trump by Trump’s side.

In his inaugural address, Trump declared, “The golden age of America begins right now,” promising to make the U.S. “the envy of every nation.” He emphasized his commitment to an “America First” agenda, highlighting plans to secure borders, grow the economy, strengthen the military, and protect citizens’ rights.

Trump announced immediate executive actions, including tightening immigration policies, reversing previous border policies, and introducing new tariffs. His administration also signaled plans to reform energy policies and implement economic measures to bolster domestic industries.

In his call for a “revolution of common sense,” Trump stated, “Our mission is clear: to secure our borders, grow our economy, and protect the rights of every citizen.” His vision aims to usher in significant reforms during his second term.