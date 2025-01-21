World Bank Sanctions Nigerian Firms, CEO Over Corruption in Safety Nets Project

The World Bank Group has imposed a 30-month debarment on two Nigerian companies, Viva Atlantic Limited and Technology House Limited, as well as their Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Norman Bwuruk Didam, for engaging in fraudulent, collusive, and corrupt practices during their involvement in the National Social Safety Nets Project in Nigeria.

In a statement released on Monday, the World Bank revealed that the companies and their CEO compromised the integrity of the project, which was designed to provide targeted financial assistance to vulnerable households. The breaches reportedly occurred during a 2018 procurement process and subsequent contract implementation.

According to the statement, “Viva Atlantic Limited, Technology House Limited, and their Managing Director misrepresented conflicts of interest in their bids and accessed confidential tender information through public officials. Additionally, Viva Atlantic Limited and Mr. Didam falsified company experience records, submitted fake manufacturer authorisation letters, and offered inducements to project officials.”

The World Bank classified these actions as violations of its Anti-corruption Framework, labelling them fraudulent, collusive, and corrupt practices. It emphasised that such misconduct undermines the credibility and objectives of initiatives aimed at alleviating poverty and supporting the most vulnerable populations.

Sanctions and Compliance Measures

The debarment bars the implicated firms and their CEO from participating in any World Bank-financed projects during the sanction period. However, the debarment period was reduced due to the parties’ cooperation with the World Bank’s investigation, self-imposed restraints from bidding on contracts, voluntary corrective measures, and the time elapsed since the violations.

As part of the settlement agreement, the parties admitted culpability and agreed to implement stringent compliance measures, including enhanced corporate ethics training and internal integrity reforms. Mr. Didam is also required to undergo individual ethics training.

The sanctions qualify for cross-debarment by other multilateral development banks under the Agreement for Mutual Enforcement of Debarment Decisions, further limiting the parties’ access to international development projects.

World Bank’s Commitment to Transparency

The World Bank reiterated its commitment to promoting transparency and accountability in its development projects, stressing that the sanctions exemplify its zero-tolerance stance on corruption.

“The implicated parties must meet all stipulated conditions during the debarment period to regain eligibility for participation in future World Bank-funded projects,” the statement added.

This development highlights the World Bank’s determination to safeguard the integrity of its initiatives, ensuring that resources intended for the most vulnerable populations are not diverted through unethical practices.