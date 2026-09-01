Nigerian stocks gain N1.914trn as market extends bullish run

Key points

Market capitalisation rose by N1.914 trillion to N157.739 trillion on Monday.

The All-Share Index gained 1.20 per cent, while 43 stocks advanced against 16 decliners.

Investors responded to stronger demand for blue-chip stocks and Nigeria’s upcoming return to Frontier Market status.

Main story

The Nigerian equities market extended its bullish run on Monday, with investors’ wealth increasing by N1.914 trillion as buying interest strengthened across major stocks.

Market capitalisation rose from N155.825 trillion at the previous close to N157.739 trillion, while the All-Share Index (ASI) climbed by 2,900.92 points, or 1.20 per cent, to 244,199.39.

The latest advance lifted the market’s year-to-date return to 56.93 per cent.

The positive session came amid increased demand for blue-chip stocks and investor reaction to Nigeria’s reclassification to Frontier Market status, which is scheduled to take effect on Sept. 21.

The reclassification is expected to improve the visibility of the Nigerian market among international investors.

Market breadth was also positive, with 43 stocks recording gains compared with 16 decliners, indicating broad-based buying across the exchange.

Omatek Ventures emerged as the day’s biggest gainer, rising by 10 per cent to N1.65 per share.

Ikeja Hotel gained 9.95 per cent to close at N42.55, while Sovereign Trust Insurance rose by 9.94 per cent to N1.88.

Sunu Assurances advanced by 9.86 per cent to N3.12, while Royal Exchange gained 9.09 per cent to close at 96k per share.

On the losing side, Abbey Mortgage Bank recorded the biggest decline, shedding 9.41 per cent to close at N7.70.

AVA Capital fell by 7.69 per cent to N6, while Fortis Global Insurance declined by 6.25 per cent to N7.50.

Tantalizer lost 4.98 per cent to close at N3.82, while Consolidated Hallmark Holdings dropped by 4.60 per cent to N6.01.

Trading activity was also slightly higher during the session, with total volume rising by 0.17 per cent to 606.19 million shares.

The shares were traded in 53,471 deals valued at N38.70 billion.

Access Corporation accounted for the largest volume of transactions, with 126.54 million shares changing hands, representing 20.87 per cent of total market volume.

MTN Nigeria recorded the highest transaction value, with trades worth N5.72 billion, accounting for 14.78 per cent of the session’s total value.

The issues

The market’s latest advance reflects a combination of stronger demand for leading stocks and expectations surrounding Nigeria’s reclassification to Frontier Market status.

The reclassification is expected to increase the market’s visibility among global investors, potentially broadening international participation.

However, Monday’s performance also showed that buying interest was not limited to a small group of stocks, with significantly more gainers than decliners recorded during the session.

What’s being said

The supplied market report did not contain a direct statement from the Nigerian Exchange, investors or market analysts explaining the session’s performance.

The available information linked the positive performance to improved demand for blue-chip stocks and confirmation of Nigeria’s reclassification to Frontier Market status.

What’s next

Nigeria’s Frontier Market reclassification is scheduled to take effect on Sept. 21.

Investors will be watching whether the increased buying interest can be sustained and whether the reclassification attracts stronger participation from global investors.

Bottom line

The Nigerian equities market continued its strong run on Monday, adding N1.914 trillion to market capitalisation and pushing the year-to-date return to 56.93 per cent.

The broad-based gains and stronger demand for major stocks point to sustained investor confidence, while the upcoming Frontier Market reclassification could provide an additional boost to the market’s international visibility.