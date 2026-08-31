Breaking News: Lionel Messi retires from argentina national team

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | August 31, 2026, 5:12 PM

Key Points

Lionel Messi ends his 21-year international career with Argentina after 207 appearances and 125 goals

The 39-year-old leaves after winning the 2022 World Cup and two Copa América titles

Messi says his decision was made after the 2026 World Cup final and reinforced by his father’s death

Main Story

Lionel Messi has announced his retirement from international football, ending his 21-year career with Argentina after the team’s defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

The 39-year-old confirmed the decision on Monday through a statement published on Instagram, saying he had reflected extensively on his future with the national team. Messi said the decision was painful but that he believed the time had come to step away.

“It was a decision that hurt — and still hurts deep down — but I understand that the time has come. I swear to you that I always gave it my all,” Messi said in his statement.

According to Reuters, Messi leaves Argentina as the country’s record appearance holder with 207 caps and record goalscorer with 125 goals. He made his senior debut in 2005 and represented Argentina at six World Cups.

His international career reached its peak with Argentina’s 2022 World Cup triumph in Qatar, followed by the 2024 Copa América title. He also won the 2021 Copa América, ending years of disappointment after Argentina had lost several major finals during his early international career.

Messi’s final appearance came in the 2026 World Cup final, where Argentina lost 1–0 to Spain after extra time. The defeat left Argentina as runners-up, four years after Messi had captained the team to World Cup glory.

Messi said he had actually written his retirement statement on July 21, two days after the World Cup final. He added that the death of his father, Jorge Messi, in August strengthened his resolve to leave international football.

The announcement ends one of the most decorated international careers in football history and closes Messi’s chapter with the Argentina shirt.

What’s Being Said

“I love, have loved, and will always love being part of the national team. I’ve given everything I had; I have nothing left to give, and besides, there are some great young players coming up who deserve to be here.” — Lionel Messi, Argentina captain.

Before Messi’s announcement, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni had said Messi had earned the right to determine when he would end his international career, while praising his contribution to the national team. After the World Cup final, Scaloni described Messi’s career as extraordinary and urged Argentines to be proud of what the captain had achieved.

What’s Next

Messi is expected to continue his club career with Inter Miami, where he remains under contract, while his retirement leaves Argentina facing the task of transitioning its attack and leadership to a younger generation.

Argentina will also enter its next competitive cycle without the player who has been central to its most successful period in recent years.

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: Messi’s retirement closes the international chapter of one of Argentina’s most successful football careers. His departure also marks the beginning of a generational transition for a team that has relied heavily on his goals, creativity and leadership for more than two decades.