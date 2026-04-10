Nigerian stock market trades 652.9m shares, gains ₦369bn

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | April 10, 2026

Key Points

Market records 652.9 million shares worth ₦39.8bn in Thursday trading

Investors gain ₦369bn as bullish momentum persists

Trading volume declines 35% despite positive market performance

Main Story

The Nigerian stock market recorded a total turnover of 652.86 million shares valued at ₦39.82 billion across 51,101 transactions on Thursday, reflecting a decline in trading activity compared to the previous session.

Data from the Nigerian Exchange showed that the volume of shares traded dropped by 35.17 per cent from the 1.01 billion shares exchanged on Wednesday, while transaction value fell by two per cent and total deals declined by three per cent.

Despite the slowdown in activity, the market extended its bullish rally, with investors gaining ₦369 billion in value driven by sustained demand for mid- and small-cap stocks.

Market capitalisation rose by 0.28 per cent to close at ₦130.77 trillion, up from ₦130.40 trillion, while the All-Share Index advanced by 576.27 points to settle at 203,161.81, pushing the year-to-date return to 30.56 per cent.

Top gainers included Trans-Nationwide Express, International Energy Insurance, UPDCredit, Guinea Insurance, and Regency Alliance Insurance, reflecting strong investor appetite in the insurance and services segments.

However, market breadth closed negative, with 31 losers against 30 gainers. LivingTrust Mortgage Bank led the losers’ chart with a 10 per cent decline, followed by RT Briscoe and Tantalizers.

Access Corporation recorded the highest trading volume with 121.70 million shares, while Guaranty Trust Holding Company posted the highest value of trades at ₦8.10 billion.

What’s Being Said

“The sustained rally reflects selective buying interest, particularly in undervalued mid-cap stocks, despite declining market participation,” said a Lagos-based equities analyst.

What’s Next

Investors are expected to monitor corporate earnings releases for directional cues

Market sentiment may hinge on macroeconomic indicators and interest rate outlook

Continued sector rotation likely as investors rebalance portfolios

Bottom Line (Optional)

The Bottom Line: The market’s resilience despite weaker trading volumes signals strong underlying investor confidence, but narrowing breadth suggests the rally is becoming increasingly selective rather than broad-based.