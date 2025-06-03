Nigerian Stock Market Sees N173 Billion Uptick Amidst Renewed Investor Confidence

The Nigerian equities market experienced a significant boost on Monday, June 2, 2025, with investors gaining approximately ₦173 billion, signaling a positive shift in market sentiment. This surge was driven by increased demand for key stocks, reflecting renewed investor confidence in the market’s prospects.

The All-Share Index (ASI) of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) rose by 0.26%, closing at 99,665.05 points, up from the previous 99,407.56 points. This upward movement brought the market capitalization to ₦56.42 trillion, marking a gain of ₦173 billion from the prior session.

Market analysts attribute this positive performance to strategic buying in blue-chip stocks, particularly in the banking and consumer goods sectors. Notable gainers included Zenith Bank, Nestle Nigeria, and Dangote Cement, which saw increased investor interest due to their strong fundamentals and recent positive earnings reports.

Trading activity also saw an uptick, with a total of 489.5 million shares valued at ₦7.9 billion exchanged in 7,325 deals. This represents an improvement from the previous session, indicating heightened market participation.

Sectoral performance was mixed, with the NGX Banking Index leading the gainers, appreciating by 1.2%, while the NGX Insurance Index declined by 0.4%. The NGX Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods indices posted modest gains of 0.5% and 0.3%, respectively.

Market experts suggest that the current bullish trend may continue in the short term, especially if macroeconomic indicators remain favorable and corporate earnings continue to impress. However, they caution that external factors such as global economic developments and domestic policy changes could influence market dynamics.

Investors are advised to stay informed and consider a diversified portfolio approach to mitigate potential risks while capitalizing on emerging opportunities in the Nigerian equities market.