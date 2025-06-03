CBN’s OMO Auction Attracts N1.51 Trillion Amidst Soaring Interest Rates

In a significant move to manage liquidity and control inflation, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has successfully conducted an Open Market Operations (OMO) auction, selling N1.51 trillion worth of bills. This auction, held on June 3, 2025, witnessed interest rates settling above 24%, reflecting the apex bank’s aggressive stance on monetary tightening.

The auction saw robust participation from investors, with the CBN offering various tenors of OMO bills. The high subscription levels indicate strong investor confidence in the central bank’s monetary policies and its commitment to stabilizing the economy.

Analysts suggest that the elevated interest rates are part of the CBN’s strategy to curb inflationary pressures and attract foreign investment. By offering higher yields, the central bank aims to make Nigerian assets more appealing to both domestic and international investors.

thenationonlineng.net

The successful auction underscores the CBN’s proactive approach in utilizing OMO instruments to manage excess liquidity and maintain price stability. As the financial landscape evolves, the central bank’s monetary tools remain crucial in steering the economy towards sustainable growth.