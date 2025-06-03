Nigeria Targets $25 Billion Investment For Major Gas Pipeline Project

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has announced Nigeria’s pursuit of a $25 billion undersea gas pipeline project aimed at supplying natural gas to Europe through the West African coastline. Speaking during a meeting with executives of Vitol Group — the world’s largest independent commodity trader — at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday, Shettima highlighted the strategic importance of the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline. The project is expected to transport gas from Nigeria to Morocco and subsequently to European markets.

Shettima described the initiative as a major step in Nigeria’s push to attract foreign investment under President Bola Tinubu’s reform-driven administration.

“President Tinubu’s leadership offers a unique opportunity for international investors,” Shettima said. “His bold reforms — including the removal of the fuel subsidy, unification of exchange rates, and tax restructuring — have reshaped the economic landscape.”

He emphasized that Nigeria’s energy and infrastructure sectors are now more attractive due to improved policy clarity and reduced government interference.

Calling on investors to take advantage of Nigeria’s new economic direction, Shettima said: “This is where the action is. Invest in Nigeria.”

Highlighting the country’s vast natural gas reserves — the eighth-largest in the world — Shettima described Nigeria as a gas economy poised for growth amid the global shift toward cleaner energy sources. He urged Vitol to participate in Nigeria’s energy transition, especially in liquefied natural gas (LNG) and associated petroleum gas projects.

“What we earn from NLNG is steady and reliable. That’s why we’re exploring gas exports to Europe,” he said, adding that the proposed pipeline would require advanced technical expertise due to its scale and complexity.

“We need your expertise more than your money. Gas supply reliability is key, which is why the undersea option is being considered,” Shettima told Vitol executives. He also assured that the project would be managed with full transparency.

In response, Vitol Group’s Chief Financial Officer, Jeffrey Dellapina, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to Nigeria.

“Nigeria has been a crucial partner for Vitol. We’ve contributed across downstream, finance, trading, and government collaboration,” Dellapina said. “We remain committed to this country and want to grow alongside it.”

Vitol’s Head of Public Affairs, Murtala Baloni, echoed the sentiment, citing the company’s strong relationship with Nigerian institutions and partners.