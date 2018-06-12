Nigerian Stock Market Investors Transact N31billion Shares in Five Days

Investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, transacted a total turnover of 1.8 billion shares worth N31.2 billion in 24,604 deals.

This is in contrast to a total of 2.7 billion shares valued at N84.8 billion that exchanged hands last week in 19,715 deals.

The Financial Services Industry, measured by volume, led the activity chart with 1.4 billion shares valued at N19.7 billion traded in 13,950 deals; thus contributing 81.37% and 63.23% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Consumer Goods Industry followed with 153.1 million shares worth N6.8 billion in 4,512 deals, while the third place was occupied by Conglomerates Industry with a turnover of 60.5 million shares worth N186.6 billion in 905 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely; Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) Plc, Access Bank Plc and Zenith Bank Plc, measured by volume, accounted for 588.6 million shares worth N16.6 billion in 4,120 deals, contributing 33.65% and 53.14% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The NSE All-Share Index and market capitalization appreciated by 5.03% and 5.04% to close the week at 38,669.23 and N14.008 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of the NSE Insurance and NSE Oil/Gas Indices that depreciated by 0.61% and 1.34% respectively, while the NSE ASeM Index closed flat.

During the week, 49 equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than 25 in the previous week, while 29 equities depreciated in price, lower than 48 equities of the previous week, and 91 equities remained unchanged lower than 94 equities recorded in the preceding week.

Also traded during the week were a total of 202,916 units of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) valued at N1.2 million executed in 19 deals, compared with a total of 22,080 units valued at N393,726.30 that was transacted last week in 10 deals.

A total of 10,561 units of Federal Government valued at N10.381 million were traded last week in 20 deals, compared with a total of 6,433 units valued at N6.599 million transacted the previous week in 12 deals.