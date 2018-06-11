NSE Index Down 0.96% As Stocks Cave in to Fresh Bear Pressre

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE , on Friday, June 8, closed the last day of the week in downward trajectory halting the healthy run witnessed on the bourse during the week.

Consequently, the NSE All Share Index, ASI, depreciated by 0.96%. However, Week-to-Date (WTD) performance closed upbeat, gaining by 5.03%.

Likewise, market breadth index at the close of the session’s trading ended negative with 19 advancing stocks paired against 28 declining stocks.

Japaul Oil & Maritime Services Plc emerged the topmost gainer leaping by 6.90%; while Oando Plc 8.84% to sit atop the laggard’s chart.

Sector performance chart showed the NSE Banking index dipping by 1.61%, majorly driven by sell-offs in the shares of Diamond Bank Plc, Skye Bank Plc, Zenith Bank Plc and Access Bank Plc.

The NSE Oil & Gas index depreciated by 1.27%, on the back of the 8.84% loss in the shares of Oando Plc, 4.93% drop in Eterna Plc and 3.25% fall in Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc down.

The NSE Industrial index slumped by 0.81% following the decline in the shares of cement manufacturer, Cement Company of Northern Nigeria Plc and First Aluminum Plc both .

On the flip side, the NSE Consumer Goods index closed positive, adding 0.20% following the buy interest in the shares of Cadbury Nigeria Plc, Unilever Nigeria, Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc and Nestle Nigeria Plc.

Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc grew share value by 2.04% and emerged the most actively traded with 28 million units of shares worth N539 million.