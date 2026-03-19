Nigerian stock market wipes out N900 billion as four-day gain streak ends

KEY POINTS

The Nigerian stock market ended its four-day winning streak on Wednesday, resulting in a loss of N900 billion in investors’ wealth.

Market capitalization dropped by 0.69%, falling to N129.125 trillion from the previous session’s N130.025 trillion.

The All-Share Index (ASI) plummeted by 1,402.55 points, closing at 201,156.86 points as selloffs hit 38 stocks.

Despite the downturn, trading volume surged by 246%, driven largely by a massive exchange of E-Tranzact shares.

MAIN STORY

The Nigerian stock market was reported to have closed on a negative note on Wednesday, effectively wiping out N900 billion in investors’ wealth. This downturn reportedly followed four consecutive days of gains and was primarily driven by significant selloffs in key stocks.

Specifically, the market capitalization was said to have fallen by 0.69 per cent, dropping from N130.025 trillion to N130.125 trillion by the close of the session.

Market analysts noted that the All-Share Index (ASI) dropped by 1,402.55 points, representing a 0.69 per cent decline to finish at 201,156.86 points. This shift reportedly caused the Year-to-Date (YTD) returns to ease to 29.27 per cent.

Market breadth was confirmed as negative, with 38 losers led by Red Star Express, Aradel, and Presco, against 31 gainers led by Secure Electronics Technology and Guinness.

Trading activity was reported to have picked up significantly, with total volume soaring by 246 per cent to 6.06 billion shares. E-Tranzact emerged as the most traded stock by volume, accounting for 85.31 per cent of the day’s total units. In terms of value, Dangote Cement led the market with trades worth N56.48 billion, representing over 43 per cent of the total market value for the day.

WHAT’S NEXT

Market observers expect a period of “price correction” as investors react to the sudden halt of the four-day rally. Institutional investors are likely to monitor the high-volume activity in E-Tranzact and Dangote Cement to gauge if the current selloff is a temporary profit-taking exercise or a broader market shift. Attention will also be on the 31 gaining stocks to see if they can maintain momentum in the next session.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that profit-taking has hit the Nigerian stock market hard. After nearly a week of gains, the sudden N900 billion wipeout serves as a sharp reminder of market volatility, even as massive volume spikes in specific stocks suggest that big-ticket liquidity remains active in the system.