Soludo dissolves cabinet, orders immediate handover after second-term swearing-in

KEY POINTS

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra has directed all political appointees to hand over their duties with immediate effect, following his second-term inauguration on Tuesday.

The directive, issued via a circular on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, affects all cabinet members and political aides across the state’s Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

Appointees were instructed to transfer responsibilities to Permanent Secretaries or the most senior civil servants in their respective offices by the close of work on Wednesday.

A mandatory meeting for all first-term cabinet members with the Governor has been scheduled for Monday, March 23, 2026, at the State Executive Council Chambers.

MAIN STORY

The Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, was reported to have directed all political appointees in the state to hand over their duties with immediate effect on Wednesday. This directive reportedly came less than 24 hours after the Governor was sworn in for his second term in office.

According to an official circular issued by the Office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), the move was described as a standard administrative transition pending the constitution of a new cabinet.

The circular, which was signed by the Permanent Secretary of the SSG’s office, Dr. Nwabufor Nwankwo, reportedly instructed all affected officials to complete the Soludo political appointees handover to Permanent Secretaries before the close of business on Wednesday.

In instances where a Permanent Secretary was unavailable, appointees were directed to hand over to the most senior civil servant within their specific Ministry, Department, or Agency.

The statement further revealed that the Governor had summoned all members of his first-term cabinet to a formal meeting on March 23 at 10:00 a.m. This gathering, set to take place at the Anambra State Executive Council Chambers in Awka, is expected to serve as a final debriefing for the outgoing team.

The dissolution of the cabinet is seen as the first step in the Governor’s plan to reconstitute his executive team for the 2026–2030 administrative cycle.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Affected appointees are to hand over to Permanent Secretaries or the most senior civil servant… until a new cabinet is constituted,” stated the circular signed by Dr. Nwabufor Nwankwo .

. “The handover process must be completed on or before the close of work today,” the SSG’s office emphasized in the Wednesday memo.

WHAT’S NEXT

Permanent Secretaries and senior civil servants will oversee the daily operations of state MDAs to ensure no disruption in public services while a new cabinet is formed.

Following the March 23 meeting, Governor Soludo is expected to send a fresh list of commissioner nominees to the Anambra State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

for screening and confirmation. Analysts suggest the second-term cabinet may feature significant changes as the Governor seeks to accelerate his “Solution” agenda for the state’s infrastructure and security.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that Governor Soludo is “clearing the deck” for his second term. By ordering a same-day handover immediately after his swearing-in, he is signaling a fast-paced start to his new administration and a total refresh of the state’s political leadership.