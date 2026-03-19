IEA orders record 400 million barrel oil release amid escalating Iran war

KEY POINTS

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has announced a coordinated release of 400 million barrels of oil, the largest emergency drawdown in its 52-year history.

The decision by all 32 member nations aims to stabilize energy markets following the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz due to the ongoing conflict with Iran.

The United States will lead the contribution by releasing 172.2 million barrels from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) over the next 120 days.

Global oil prices, which spiked toward $120 a barrel, have recently retreated to the $90 range following reports of the unprecedented intervention.

MAIN STORY

The International Energy Agency (IEA) reportedly authorized an unprecedented release of 400 million barrels of oil from its member nations’ strategic reserves on Wednesday. This move, described as a “major action” by IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol, marks the largest coordinated effort to balance global energy markets since the agency’s founding in the 1970s.

The IEA strategic oil release was reportedly triggered by the severe disruption of maritime trade in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery through which 20% of the world’s oil supply typically flows.

The United States Department of Energy confirmed that it would contribute 172.2 million barrels to the effort, representing the lion’s share of the Americas’ commitment. Other significant contributions were noted from Japan, which pledged 80 million barrels, and the United Kingdom, which committed 13.5 million barrels.

According to the IEA, approximately 72% of the total volume will be released as crude oil, with the remaining 28% consisting of refined products like gasoline and diesel to address immediate fuel shortages.

Despite the historic scale of the intervention, Birol was said to have cautioned that the release remains a “stop-gap measure” rather than a structural solution. He reportedly emphasized that stable energy flows cannot truly return until transit resumes through the Strait of Hormuz.

Currently, the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve holds roughly 415 million barrels, about 58% of its total capacity—highlighting the significant scale of the 172-million-barrel drawdown authorized by the Trump administration to mitigate the “Ramadan War” energy shock.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“This is a major action aiming to alleviate the immediate impacts of the disruption in markets,” stated Fatih Birol , IEA Executive Director.

, IEA Executive Director. “The most important thing for a return to stable flows… is the resumption of transit through the Strait of Hormuz,” Birol added.

added. “The oil market challenges we are facing are unprecedented in scale,” noted Chris Wright, U.S. Secretary of Energy, in a formal statement.

WHAT’S NEXT

Market Entry: Oil from Asia-Pacific reserves is expected to hit the market immediately, while European and American supplies will follow toward the end of March 2026.

Oil from Asia-Pacific reserves is expected to hit the market immediately, while European and American supplies will follow toward the end of March 2026. Refill Strategy: U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright has indicated plans to replace the 172 million barrels with approximately 200 million barrels over the next year, aiming to restore and expand the SPR’s long-term capacity.

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright has indicated plans to replace the 172 million barrels with approximately 200 million barrels over the next year, aiming to restore and expand the SPR’s long-term capacity. Hormuz Monitoring: Military and energy analysts will continue to monitor the “polycrisis” in the Persian Gulf, as prolonged closure of the Strait could exhaust these emergency reserves within weeks if production elsewhere does not scale up.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that the IEA has played its “biggest card” to prevent a global energy collapse. By releasing 400 million barrels, the agency is buying the world roughly 20 to 26 days of breathing room. However, without a diplomatic or military resolution to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, this record-breaking release may only be a temporary shield against $200-a-barrel oil.