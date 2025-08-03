Nigerian Stock Market Hits N89.37 Trillion As Investors Pocket N4.3 Trillion In Weekly Gains

The Nigerian stock market continues its record-setting momentum, with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) crossing the N89 trillion mark in market capitalization after posting a staggering N4.32 trillion gain in a single week.

Propelled by impressive second-quarter earnings reports and attractive interim dividend declarations, the All-Share Index climbed 5.07% to an all-time high of 141,263.05 points, according to data compiled by Cowry Asset Limited.

The bullish rally, now in its tenth consecutive week, has been fueled by investor confidence across blue-chip sectors including banking, cement, and consumer goods. The market capitalization jumped 5.08% week-on-week to close at N89.37 trillion.

Trading volumes surged to 4.85 billion shares worth N149.75 billion, with the total number of deals rising by 26.4% to 174,265 — reflecting heightened investor participation.

The Industrial Goods Index led the sectoral rally, surging 10.12% on strong demand for DANGOTE CEMENT, BUA CEMENT, and LAFARGE AFRICA. The Banking Index followed with a 3.49% gain, lifted by performance optimism around UBA, WEMABANK, and ZENITHBANK.

Consumer Goods posted a 2.72% gain, while Insurance (-1.22%) and Oil & Gas (-0.48%) were the only lagging sectors, affected by profit-taking and declining momentum.

UACN emerged as the week’s top performer with a massive 115.9% return. Other high flyers included ACADEMY (78.3%), ABCTRANS (65.8%), EUNISELL (62.2%), and LAFARGE AFRICA (61.1%).

With a year-to-date return now standing at 37.25%, analysts forecast that investor appetite will remain strong as key earnings from Tier-1 banks are yet to be released. Cowry Asset advises market participants to prioritise stocks with strong fundamentals and dividend potential.