Nigerian Stock Market Hits N83 Trillion Milestone Amid Sustained Rally

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) recorded a major milestone as bullish sentiment propelled the equity market capitalization beyond ₦83 trillion. The All-Share Index (ASI) climbed by 1.00% to end the week at 131,585.66 points, reinforcing investor confidence in the local bourse’s resilience.

Year-to-date (YTD) returns surged to 27.84%, reflecting persistent optimism and growing interest in value-driven investments. Market capitalization rose by an impressive ₦823 billion during the week, peaking at ₦83.24 trillion and underlining a liquidity boost fueled by increased trading activities.

According to NGX data, trading volume and value rose significantly, increasing by 183.86% and 47.50%, respectively. A total of 3.35 billion shares worth ₦62.39 billion were exchanged in 28,593 transactions.

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) emerged as the top performer in both volume and value terms, contributing 59.43% of the week’s traded shares and 31.93% of the total value. Other heavyweights on the activity chart included ACCESSCORP (5.16%), CHAMS (4.20%), ZENITHBANK (2.30%), and AIICO (2.24%).

On the gainers’ list, LEARNAFRCA, NCR, and UPDC led with a 10.00% price surge each. BUACEMENT (+9.98%), ELLAHLAKES (+9.98%), FTNCOCOA (+9.97%), CAVERTON (+9.86%), and JAPAULGOLD (+9.85%) were also among the top performers. In total, 46 stocks appreciated in value.

Conversely, REDSTAREX topped the losers’ table with a -9.97% decline. Other decliners included ACADEMY (-6.67%), STERLINGNG (-4.34%), FIRSTHOLDCO (-4.10%), ZENITHBANK (-4.00%), and Nigerian Breweries (NB) with a 1.33% drop.

Sector-wise, the industrial goods segment led with a 5.60% jump, followed by consumer goods (+1.22%), insurance (+0.59%), and commodities (+0.25%). The banking sector fell by 1.08%, reflecting sector-specific volatility, while oil and gas equities remained flat.

Despite instances of profit-taking, the market breadth was broadly positive, pointing to sustained investor appetite and widespread bullish momentum.