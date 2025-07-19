UN Chief Guterres Pays Tribute To Late President Buhari

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has paid glowing tribute to late former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as a leader whose unwavering commitment to Nigeria, Africa, and global cooperation will remain his enduring legacy.

Guterres, during a condolence visit to Nigeria House in New York on Friday, personally conveyed the UN’s solidarity with the government and people of Nigeria. He signed the condolence register and expressed deep admiration for Buhari’s lifetime of service.

“On behalf of the United Nations, I extend my heartfelt condolences on the passing of His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari. He will be remembered for his steadfast commitment to selfless service, his leadership in advancing peace and stability across Africa, and his dedication to strengthening institutions in Nigeria,” Guterres wrote.

The UN chief praised Buhari as a staunch supporter of multilateralism, solidarity, and sustainable development. Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria after the visit, Guterres reflected on their professional relationship, noting Buhari’s role in defending West Africa’s stability.

“I had the privilege of working with President Buhari, and I deeply admired his extraordinary work — not only for Nigeria’s interests but for Africa as a whole and for the United Nations,” he said.

Guterres further described Buhari as “a leading personality in defending West Africa’s interests in a difficult context, affirming Nigeria’s leadership and influence in the region.”

The UN chief extended condolences to Buhari’s family, the Nigerian government, and its citizens, adding that “the world remembers him as a true servant-leader whose legacy will inspire generations.”

Chargé d’Affaires of Nigeria’s Permanent Mission to the UN, Mr. Syndoph Endoni, thanked Guterres for the visit, noting that the tribute reflected Buhari’s stature as a statesman whose influence transcended national borders. He was received alongside Bola Asaju and Head of Chancery, Mr. Razak Lawal.

Buhari, who ruled Nigeria as a military leader from 1983 to 1985 and as a civilian president from 2015 to 2023, died on Sunday at a London hospital at the age of 82. He was buried in his hometown of Daura, Katsina State, on Tuesday.