Nigerian Stock Market Capitalisation Hits ₦75.58 Trillion After ₦764 Billion Surge

The total market capitalisation of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) soared to ₦75.58 trillion on the heels of an impressive ₦764 billion gain, as local equities sustained a bullish rally. This surge was fueled by heightened investor demand, particularly in medium to large-cap stocks, leading the market to close on a high note once again.

Market momentum continued to build with the All-Share Index climbing by 1,211.17 points, settling at a historic peak of 119,790.82 — a 1.02% increase from the previous close. As of today, the year-to-date (YTD) gain stands at 16.4%, affirming growing investor confidence in the Nigerian bourse.

Driving the upward trend were substantial buying activities in notable stocks such as DANGSUGAR, OKOMUOIL, WAPCO, and ELLAHLAKES. This wave of interest pushed daily market performance indicators into strong positive territory.

According to market reports from Atlass Portfolio Limited, trading volume and value soared by 30.77% and 10.10%, respectively, compared to the previous session. A total of 854.77 million shares, worth ₦23.48 billion, changed hands across 21,933 deals.

ROYALEX topped the volume charts with 13.71% of total market volume traded, followed by FIDELITYBK (11.11%), ACCESSCORP (7.36%), ZENITHBANK (4.53%), and UBA (4.46%).

In value terms, OKOMUOIL dominated, accounting for 14.04% of the total turnover. DANGSUGAR, OKOMUOIL, UPDC, and BETAGLAS led the gainers’ list with 10% price increases. Close contenders included CHAMPION (+9.98%), ELLAHLAKES (+9.90%), CWG (+9.90%), NEIMETH (+9.83%), and CILEASING (+9.79%).

Meanwhile, DAARCOMM emerged as the worst performer of the day, shedding 7.81%. Other laggards included PRESTIGE (-5.56%), ARADEL (-4.06%), FIRSTHOLDCO (-3.93%), LEGENDINT (-2.87%), and VERITASKAP (-2.00%).

Market breadth closed significantly positive, with 61 gainers outweighing 22 decliners. Sector-wise, the industrial sector advanced the most, climbing 3.13%, followed by consumer goods (+2.01%), banking (+0.94%), and insurance (+0.06%). The oil & gas sector, however, declined by 1.51%.

The overall result was a ₦764.13 billion boost in market capitalisation, reinforcing the NGX’s strong performance trajectory.