Science Academy Warns Migration Stifles Nigerian Research And Growth

The Nigerian Academy of Science (NAS) has raised an alarm over the increasing exodus of scientists and researchers from the country. Dr. Oladoyin Odubanjo, the Executive Secretary of NAS, stated on Monday that this “brain drain” poses a direct threat to the future of Nigeria’s scientific and technological development.

While the migration of healthcare workers often dominates public discussion, Odubanjo noted that young researchers are also leaving in large numbers. He warned that these professionals are seeking stable career paths abroad, leaving a massive void in the local academic ecosystem.

The loss of manpower is particularly damaging because scientific progress relies on collaboration between experienced professors and junior researchers. Without a steady stream of young talent, the nation’s capacity to conduct original research and solve local problems is severely weakened.

Odubanjo highlighted that systemic hurdles have previously pushed researchers away. One major issue was the Treasury Single Account (TSA) policy, which often trapped research grant money in centralized government accounts. This led to long delays when scientists needed to buy chemicals for labs or pay for fieldwork, effectively stalling many projects.

Despite these challenges, the Academy expressed optimism for 2026. Odubanjo noted that recent policy reforms aimed at easing TSA restrictions could make it easier for researchers to access their funds. He believes that if the government continues to improve funding access and creates better environments to retain talent, the nation’s research sector could see a gradual recovery.