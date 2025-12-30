NAMA Seals Agreement For New Abuja Headquarters And Flight Centre

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has officially signed the contract to build a new corporate headquarters and a centralized Air Traffic Management (ATM) Centre in Abuja. This project marks a major shift in how Nigeria will monitor and control its skies, moving away from decentralized operations to a unified national system.

Managing Director Ahmed Umar Farouk announced at the signing ceremony that the facility is a strategic investment to bring Nigeria in line with global aviation standards. The new building will house both the agency’s administrative offices and a high-tech center designed to manage the country’s entire airspace from a single location.

This centralization will merge the functions of the Kano and Lagos Area Control Centres into the new Abuja hub. Farouk explained that this consolidation will boost operational efficiency, enhance safety oversight, and ensure Nigeria meets the strict requirements of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

The project contractor, NHD Interbiz Projects Limited, has been directed to prioritize structural integrity and engineering excellence. Farouk emphasized that because the facility will hold sensitive flight safety infrastructure, there will be no compromise on construction quality or safety standards.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo secured the necessary Federal Executive Council approval for the project. Farouk credited the Minister’s support and the work of NAMA’s legal department for ensuring the contract met all regulatory and transparency requirements.

Director of Legal Services Rita Egbadon described the signing as a landmark achievement. She noted that months of legal planning went into the contract to protect public interests and ensure the long-term sustainability of the agency’s new home.