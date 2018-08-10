Nigerian Music Artiste Davido Acquires Private Jet

Davido has stepped up his game as he has gotten for himself a private jet.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Thursday, August 9, 2018, where he shared a photo of the newly acquired private jet.

“Now we up as F**k!! And yes MY JET Has landed on Y’all fuck ni**as,” he wrote on his Instagram stories. Fans and admirers of Davido will be going wild in jubilation as he adds a jet to his luxury items making him one of the richest celebrities from this side of the world.

Well, Davido has been hardworking and it is fine if he decides to spoil himself with a private jet to fly around the globe. It would be recalled that a few months ago, the music star gave us the hint of buying a private jet.

