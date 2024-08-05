Nigerian Issues Travel Alert For Citizens Going To The United Kingdom

On Monday, the Nigerian government sent out a travel advisory to its nationals who were scheduled to visit the UK. This was said in a statement that Amb. Eche Abu-Obe, the minister of interior’s spokesperson, signed.

It stated, “The recent riots in the UK have increased the risk of violence and disorder.” Nigerian travelers were cautioned to “be extra vigilant and take measures.”

Avoiding political processions, protests, rallies, and marches is one of these precautions. Additionally, Nigerians have been advised to stay away from crowded places and big gatherings.