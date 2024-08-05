BREAKING NEWS : Tinubu Meets With Security Council At Presidential Villa

At the Presidential Villa right now, President Bola Tinubu is hosting a Security Council meeting. The President will be briefed on the security situation in the nation during the meeting by the Inspector General of Police and the service chiefs, among others.

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, the President’s National Security Advisor, all of the Service Chiefs, the Inspector General of Police, the Comptroller Generals of Customs and Immigration, and the President’s Chief of Staff were present at the 2:00 pm meeting.

Earlier, the Federal Executive Council (FEC, meeting scheduled to take place at the Presidential Villa in Abuja was abruptly cancelled.

The crucial meeting was set to take place in the Council Chamber following President Bola Tinubu’s national broadcast on Sunday, which attempted to address the ongoing #EndBadGovernance protests.

No reason was given for the cancellation.