Tinubu’s Speech Did Not Address Nigeria’s Hardship—Atiku

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential contender for 2023, criticized President Bola Tinubu’s Sunday morning speech to the country, calling it a hollow speech that offered no answers to the problems that Nigerians face.

In a statement released in Abuja through his media advisor, Paul Ibe, Atiku said that the broadcast, which was meant to calm public outcry over the mishandled governance of his administration, completely failed to achieve its goal.

“His (Tinubu’s) speech ignores the urgent economic hardships that have plagued Nigerian families since the beginning of his tenure,” the speaker stated.

“This address lacks credibility and fails to offer any immediate, tangible solutions to the Nigerian people.

“Given the extensive publicity surrounding the protests and the threats issued by government officials against demonstrators, one would have expected President Tinubu to present groundbreaking reforms, particularly those aimed at reducing the exorbitant costs of governance.

“But alas, no such announcements were made. The President ignored the protesters’ demands, such as suspending the purchase of aircraft for the President, downsizing his bloated cabinet, or even eliminating the costly and burdensome office of the First Lady, who has been indulging in extravagant trips at the nation’s expense.

“In his lacklustre recorded speech, President Tinubu offered a superficial account of his so-called reforms, revealing his own tenuous grasp of policy as he failed to convince his audience.

“While the President has spoken, it is unfortunate that his words lack substance and respect for the protesters’ sentiments, leaving Nigerians with little faith in his reform agenda—if one exists at all.”

He challenged the president and his team to own up to their failures over the past 14 months and abandon the absurd theory that the protests are orchestrated by the opposition.

According to him, this administration has failed on all fronts, even in the simple task of keeping presidential speeches confidential.