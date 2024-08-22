Nigerian Government Increases Passport Fees For All Citizens

The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced an increase in the prices for Nigerian passports. DCI Kenneth Udo, spokesman for the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), announced the new charge in a statement on Wednesday, saying it would take effect on September 1, 2024.

He further stated that the decision was part of measures to preserve the quality and integrity of the Nigerian standard passport.

According to the announcement, a 32-page passport booklet with a five-year validity, previously priced at N35,000, will now cost N50,000.

Similarly, a 64-page passport booklet with 10-year validity previously charged at N70,000 will be N100,000 from September 1.

“However, the fees remain unchanged in Diaspora,” he said.

Expressing regrets about any inconvenience the development may cause prospective applicants, the NIS assured citizens of an unwavering commitment to transparency and quality service delivery at all times.