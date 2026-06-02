Nigerian exchange loses ₦1.81T as profit-taking intensifies

By BizWatch Nigeria Markets Desk | June 2, 2026, 09:45 AM

Key Points

Nigerian Exchange market capitalisation declined by ₦1.81 trillion on Monday

The All-Share Index fell 1.13% as investors locked in gains after recent rallies

Industrial and banking stocks led market losses during the trading session

Main Story

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) opened June on a weaker note as widespread profit-taking erased ₦1.81 trillion from investors’ portfolios, reversing part of the market’s strong gains recorded this year.

The benchmark NGX All-Share Index declined by 1.13% to close at 247,560.66 points, reducing the market’s year-to-date return to 59.09%. Total market capitalisation dropped to ₦158.7 trillion as investors sold positions across several major sectors.

Market breadth remained negative, with 37 stocks recording losses compared to 23 gainers. Among the biggest decliners were BUACEMENT, TRANSEXPR, JOHNHOLT, REDSTAREX and DEAPCAP, while INTENEGINS, CONHALLPLC, TIP, RTBRISCOE and IKEJAHOTEL led the gainers’ chart.

Sector performance was largely mixed. The industrial goods sector suffered the steepest decline, losing 3.85%, followed by banking stocks which fell 1.49%. Oil and gas stocks also closed lower, while insurance and consumer goods recorded marginal gains.

Trading activity reflected cautious investor sentiment. Share volume declined 6.38% to 1.13 billion units, while transaction count fell 1.86% to 91,880 deals. However, turnover rose slightly by 1.96% to ₦44.28 billion.

The Issues

The market pullback comes after months of strong gains driven by banking recapitalisation expectations, improving corporate earnings and increased domestic institutional participation. Analysts note that profit-taking is a common occurrence after extended rallies and does not necessarily signal a reversal of the broader market trend.

What’s Being Said

“The market is experiencing a healthy correction after sustained gains, with investors locking in profits from stocks that have significantly appreciated,” market analysts at local brokerage firms said in trading notes.

Independent market watchers maintain that strong corporate earnings and ongoing banking sector reforms continue to provide support for equities despite short-term volatility.

What’s Next

Investors will monitor upcoming corporate earnings releases and dividend announcements.

Banking recapitalisation activities remain a major driver of market sentiment.

Analysts expect selective bargain hunting to emerge if prices continue to weaken.

The Bottom Line:

The sharp decline reflects short-term profit-taking rather than a fundamental deterioration in market conditions. Investor focus remains firmly on earnings performance, banking reforms and macroeconomic stability.