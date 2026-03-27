Nigerian Exchange extends gains as index edges higher

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | March 27, 2026

Key Points

Nigerian equities market rises marginally as All-Share Index adds 32.14 points

Market capitalisation increases by ₦20.63 billion despite negative breadth

Trading activity strengthens with volume and value up over 25%

Main Story

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed Thursday’s trading session on a positive note, as investors recorded modest gains driven by selective buying in medium- and large-cap stocks.

The All-Share Index rose by 32.14 basis points to close at 200,957.89, while market capitalisation advanced by ₦20.63 billion to settle at ₦129 trillion. The uptick reflects sustained investor interest in fundamentally strong counters, even as overall market sentiment remained mixed.

Trading activity improved significantly, with total volume increasing by 26.05% and total value traded rising by 30.54%. A total of 678.13 million shares worth ₦33.14 billion were exchanged in 42,222 deals, according to official market data.

In volume terms, ACCESSCORP led activity, accounting for over 20% of total trades, followed by WEMABANK, VERITASKAP, ZICHIS, and UBA. On the value chart, MTNN emerged as the most traded stock, contributing 33.51% of total transaction value.

Top gainers included PREMPAINTS and ZICHIS, which both appreciated by 10%, alongside LEGENDINT, JOHNHOLT, and MCNICHOLS. However, market breadth remained negative, with 35 decliners outweighing 30 gainers. UPL led the laggards, shedding 9.17%, followed by SUNUASSUR and VERITASKAP.

Sectoral performance was largely negative, with the Insurance, Industrial Goods, and Oil & Gas sectors posting losses. Gains in Banking and Consumer Goods stocks provided limited support to the broader market.

What’s Being Said

“The marginal gain reflects cautious optimism, with investors focusing on fundamentally sound stocks while avoiding broader market exposure,” said a Lagos-based equities analyst at Meristem Securities.

“Liquidity remains strong, but sentiment is tightening as macroeconomic uncertainties persist,” the analyst added.

What’s Next

Investors are expected to monitor corporate earnings releases for Q1 2026

Monetary policy signals from the Central Bank may shape near-term sentiment

Continued sector rotation likely as investors rebalance portfolios

The Bottom Line: The NGX’s marginal gain underscores a fragile recovery driven by selective buying rather than broad-based confidence, signaling that investors remain cautious amid macroeconomic headwinds.