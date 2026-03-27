China urges U.S. to meet nuclear disarmament obligations, rejects testing claims

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | March 27, 2026

Key Points

China rejects U.S. allegations of nuclear testing, describing them as unfounded

Beijing calls on United States to fulfill its “primary responsibility” for nuclear disarmament

Rising tensions deepen as China warns against U.S.-led military expansion in the Asia-Pacific

Main Story

China has dismissed recent allegations by the United States that it is conducting nuclear tests, describing the claims as “groundless smears” while urging Washington to take concrete steps toward nuclear disarmament.

Speaking on Thursday, Jiang Bin, spokesperson for China’s Ministry of National Defence, stated that China maintains a strictly self-defensive nuclear posture, anchored on a no-first-use policy and a commitment not to deploy nuclear weapons against non-nuclear states or nuclear-weapon-free zones.

Jiang emphasised that China’s nuclear arsenal remains at the “minimum level required for national security” and that the country has not engaged in a nuclear arms race. He added that Beijing continues to participate in global non-proliferation frameworks, including review processes under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and multilateral discussions among the five recognised nuclear-weapon states.

The response comes after U.S. officials raised concerns over China’s nuclear activities, reflecting growing mistrust between the two global powers amid broader geopolitical competition spanning trade, technology, and military influence.

China, however, turned the spotlight back on Washington, criticising its withdrawal from key arms control agreements and its continued investment in modernising its nuclear capabilities, including its strategic “nuclear triad” of land, sea, and air-based systems.

What’s Being Said

“The U.S., as the country with the largest nuclear arsenal, should earnestly fulfill its special and primary responsibility for nuclear disarmament,” Jiang Bin, Spokesperson, China’s Ministry of National Defence

“China adheres to a self-defensive nuclear strategy and has consistently committed to a no-first-use policy,” Jiang Bin, Spokesperson, China’s Ministry of National Defence

Meanwhile, Lin Jian, spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, issued a separate warning regarding U.S. military activities in Asia:

“Military and security cooperation between countries should not target any third party or undermine regional peace and stability,” Lin Jian, Spokesperson, Chinese Foreign Ministry

Additional Developments: Asia-Pacific Tensions Rise

China also cautioned the United States and its allies against escalating military activity in the Asia-Pacific region, particularly following reports of a U.S.-led plan to establish an ammunition production facility in Philippines.

Lin Jian described the Asia-Pacific as a critical engine of global economic growth and warned against turning the region into a zone of geopolitical confrontation. He stated that efforts to expand military infrastructure risk destabilising regional security and could trigger unintended consequences.

The warning comes amid a broader U.S. strategy to strengthen defence partnerships across Asia, including enhanced cooperation with countries such as Japan, South Korea, and the Philippines, as Washington seeks to counter China’s growing military and economic influence.

What’s Next

Ongoing diplomatic engagements between China and the U.S. are expected to address arms control concerns amid rising tensions

The future of global nuclear agreements, including potential renewals or replacements for expiring treaties, remains uncertain

Regional security dynamics in the Asia-Pacific will likely intensify as U.S. defence initiatives and China’s responses continue to evolve

The Bottom Line: China’s response underscores a deepening strategic divide with the United States, where nuclear policy, military expansion, and regional influence are increasingly intertwined. Without renewed arms control commitments, the risk to global strategic stability continues to rise.