Tinubu reaffirms power sector reform drive at NELMCO event

By Boluwatife Oshadiya| March 27, 2026

Key Points

Kashim Shettima says Tinubu administration remains committed to power sector reform

New NELMCO headquarters signals push for efficiency and legacy debt resolution

Government calls for increased private and foreign investment in electricity market

Main Story

ABUJA — Vice President Kashim Shettima on Thursday reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to reforming Nigeria’s power sector, describing energy security as central to economic stability and national growth.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new headquarters of the Nigerian Electricity Liability Management Company (NELMCO) in Abuja, Shettima said the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu is focused on strengthening sector credibility, improving liquidity, and attracting investment.

He emphasised that NELMCO’s role in managing legacy liabilities remains critical to restoring investor confidence in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI), noting that unresolved debts have historically constrained sector growth.

“This administration remains resolute in its commitment to reform and strengthen the power sector… you are the custodians of the sector’s credibility,” Shettima said.

The Vice President added that the new facility represents a shift toward institutional efficiency and long-term planning, aligning with broader efforts to reposition the sector as commercially viable.

Minister of Finance Wale Edun said improvements in power supply would significantly enhance productivity among small and medium-sized enterprises, while Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu linked ongoing reforms to the Electricity Act, which decentralises power generation and distribution across states.

NELMCO Managing Director Mojoyinoluwa Dekalu-Thomas disclosed that the agency has evolved beyond debt settlement, generating over ₦30 billion in revenue for the Federal Government.

What’s Being Said

“We are committed to creating a transparent, predictable, and investor-friendly environment,” said Kashim Shettima, Vice President, Nigeria

“A stable power sector will directly impact SMEs and overall economic growth,” said Wale Edun, Minister of Finance

What’s Next

Implementation of state-level electricity frameworks under the Electricity Act is expected to accelerate through 2026

Federal Government to intensify engagement with private investors and multilateral partners

Further reforms targeting tariff structures and market liquidity are anticipated in upcoming policy cycles

The Bottom Line:

Nigeria’s power sector reforms are shifting from policy rhetoric to institutional execution. However, sustained investor confidence will depend on resolving legacy debt issues and delivering measurable improvements in electricity supply.