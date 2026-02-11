Nigerian Equities Add N1.9 Trillion As Sectoral Rally Powers NGX Higher

Nigeria’s equities market delivered another strong performance, with investors recording an estimated ₦1.9 trillion gain as broad-based sectoral rallies pushed the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) deeper into positive territory.

The benchmark NGX All-Share Index (ASI) extended its bullish streak, climbing 1.65 percent to settle at 176,809.42 points, reflecting sustained buying interest across heavyweight and mid-cap stocks.

Market capitalisation expanded in tandem, driven largely by robust price appreciation in the oil and gas, industrial goods, and banking sectors, which collectively underpinned the day’s momentum.

Heavyweights Drive Market Upswing

The rally was anchored by gains in several high-impact stocks. WAPCO surged by 9.95 percent, while ARADEL advanced 7.14 percent. Banking counters also featured prominently, with ACCESSCORP gaining 3.88 percent, ZENITHBANK rising 2.42 percent, and telecom giant MTNN climbing 3.71 percent.

These advances outweighed losses recorded in a handful of stocks, including SKYAVN (-9.06%), FCMB (-2.16%), OANDO (-2.13%), TRANSCORP (-1.96%), and FIDSON (-1.51%), which closed lower despite overall market strength.

Liquidity Remains Strong

Trading activity remained active, underscoring continued investor confidence. Total turnover stood at ₦50.42 billion, with approximately 1.30 billion shares exchanged across 58,965 transactions.

Performance metrics also strengthened on a broader timeline, as month-to-date (MTD) returns improved to 6.92 percent, while year-to-date (YTD) gains climbed to 13.62 percent, reinforcing the resilience of the domestic equities market.

Top Traded Stocks by Volume and Value

On the volume chart, DEAPCAP emerged as the most actively traded stock, with 283.12 million shares exchanged. It was followed by ACCESSCORP (135.53 million shares), VERITASKAP (67.30 million), and TANTALIZER (54.73 million).

In value terms, MTNN led transactions worth ₦6.80 billion, followed by GTCO (₦4.60 billion), ZENITHBANK (₦3.95 billion), and ARADEL (₦3.82 billion).

Market Breadth and Sector Performance

Market breadth remained firmly positive, with 65 stocks advancing against 22 decliners. JOHNHOLT, ETRANZACT, OMATEK, and DEAPCAP topped the gainers’ table, each appreciating by 10 percent, while ABBEYBDS closed as the worst performer, shedding 9.8 percent.

Sectoral indices closed broadly higher. The Banking Index rose by 183 basis points, supported by gains in WEMABANK, FIDELITYBK, ACCESSCORP, UBA, ZENITHBANK, GTCO, and STANBIC, although FCMB ended the session in negative territory.

The Consumer Goods Index posted a modest 18-basis-point increase, driven by rallies in VITAFOAM, PZ, HONYFLOUR, CADBURY, and DANGSUGAR, even as CHAMPION and INTBREW declined.

The strongest performance came from the Oil and Gas Index, which surged 297 basis points following gains in ARADEL, JAPAULGOLD, and ETERNA, despite weakness in OANDO.

Similarly, the Industrial Goods Index advanced 293 basis points, buoyed by significant price appreciation in WAPCO and BUACEMENT, reinforcing the sector’s role as a key driver of market momentum.