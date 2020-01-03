Nigerian Defence Academy Cadets Block Highway, Boast Nothing Can be Done against Them

Some cadets of the Nigerian Defence Academy caused gridlock on an expressway and insulted motorists in a video trending on social media.

It is not clear where the incident happened, but in the video shared by The Herald, the cadet who did the recording could be heard raining invective on the motorists.

“They cannot do anything. Their father. They cannot do anything. They can only wait… where is she, where is she? Something, something, something like that. Mu je (let’s go). Who is that bastard honking, are you a bastard? Your father,” he said.

Below is the video.

Nigerian Military Cadets Cause Hold up Expressway because the "bloody civilians cannot do anything" @HQNigerianArmy pic.twitter.com/6Gxg1mlU0N — The Herald (@HeraldNG) January 2, 2020

Nigerians expressed disgust at the behaviour of the cadets on social media. Here are their reactions.

Nigerian Military Cadets Cause Hold up Expressway because the "bloody civilians cannot do anything" @HQNigerianArmy pic.twitter.com/6Gxg1mlU0N — The Herald (@HeraldNG) January 2, 2020

Nigerian Military Cadets Cause Hold up Expressway because the "bloody civilians cannot do anything" @HQNigerianArmy pic.twitter.com/6Gxg1mlU0N — The Herald (@HeraldNG) January 2, 2020

Nigerian Military Cadets Cause Hold up Expressway because the "bloody civilians cannot do anything" @HQNigerianArmy pic.twitter.com/6Gxg1mlU0N — The Herald (@HeraldNG) January 2, 2020

Nigerian Military Cadets Cause Hold up Expressway because the "bloody civilians cannot do anything" @HQNigerianArmy pic.twitter.com/6Gxg1mlU0N — The Herald (@HeraldNG) January 2, 2020

Nigerian Military Cadets Cause Hold up Expressway because the "bloody civilians cannot do anything" @HQNigerianArmy pic.twitter.com/6Gxg1mlU0N — The Herald (@HeraldNG) January 2, 2020

Nigerian Military Cadets Cause Hold up Expressway because the "bloody civilians cannot do anything" @HQNigerianArmy pic.twitter.com/6Gxg1mlU0N — The Herald (@HeraldNG) January 2, 2020

Nigerian Military Cadets Cause Hold up Expressway because the "bloody civilians cannot do anything" @HQNigerianArmy pic.twitter.com/6Gxg1mlU0N — The Herald (@HeraldNG) January 2, 2020

Nigerian Military Cadets Cause Hold up Expressway because the "bloody civilians cannot do anything" @HQNigerianArmy pic.twitter.com/6Gxg1mlU0N — The Herald (@HeraldNG) January 2, 2020