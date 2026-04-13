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Home Business News BUSINESS & ECONOMY Nigerian Bond Yields Rise 10bps Amid Sell Pressure

Nigerian Bond Yields Rise 10bps Amid Sell Pressure

By
Boluwatife Oshadiya
-
FGN Bond For Jan. 2021 Oversubscribed

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | April 13, 2026

Key Points

  • Benchmark Nigerian bond yield rises 10bps to 15.89% week-on-week
  • Sell pressure concentrated at short end of yield curve
  • Mid-to-long tenor bonds attract selective investor demand

Main Story

Nigeria’s sovereign bond market closed weaker last week, with benchmark yields rising by 10 basis points to 15.89% in the secondary market, as investors trimmed exposure amid sustained sell pressure.

Market data reviewed by analysts show that the uptick from 15.79% was largely driven by heavy sell-offs at the short end of the curve, particularly in Mar-2027 and Feb-2031 maturities, reflecting a broader risk-off sentiment among fixed-income investors.

Despite the bearish tone, selective buying interest persisted across mid-to-long duration instruments. Bonds such as May-2033, June-2033, and January-2042 recorded yield declines, indicating continued demand from institutional investors seeking to lock in long-term naira returns.

Analysts note that yields on government bonds remain below those of short-term instruments, including Treasury bills and OMO securities, as the Debt Management Office continues efforts to reduce borrowing costs. This has narrowed the attractiveness of bonds for short-term players, while pension funds and asset managers maintain long-duration positioning.

What’s Being Said

“The pressure on the short end reflects liquidity rotation into higher-yielding short-term instruments,” said a Lagos-based fixed income analyst.

“However, long-term investors are still taking positions in bonds where yields remain relatively attractive in real terms,” added an asset manager at a leading pension firm.

What’s Next

  • Primary market bond auction results will shape near-term yield direction
  • Monetary policy signals from the Central Bank could influence fixed-income flows
  • Treasury bill and OMO yields remain key competition for investor liquidity

The Bottom Line:

Rising yields signal weakening demand in the bond market’s short end, but sustained institutional interest in long-duration assets suggests confidence in Nigeria’s long-term rate outlook remains intact.

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