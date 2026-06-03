Key points

Vandals destroyed six transmission towers on the Apir-Lafia transmission line in Nasarawa State, causing severe power supply disruptions.

The incident occurred on May 30 at about 1.15 am during a downpour.

Physical line tracing revealed critical component damage to towers T125 to T130, confirming acts of vandalism on the transmission corridor.

Both Apir–Lafia 330kV Transmission Lines I and II remain completely out of service pending structural reconstruction.

The Lafia 330kV Transmission Station is being supplied through the Lafia–Jos transmission line as a temporary measure.

Main Story

Vandals destroyed six transmission towers on the crucial Apir-Lafia transmission line in Nasarawa State, causing severe power supply disruptions, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has said.

According to TCN, the incident occurred on May 30 at about 1.15 am during a downpour. Mrs Ndidi Mbah, TCN’S General Manager, Public Affairs in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday said that trial reclosure of line II was made at 2:08 am following the initial tripping and failed. Mbah said that the tripping of lines prompted a physical line trace to determine the fault which revealed damage to critical components of towers T125 to T130, confirming acts of vandalism on the affected sections of the transmission corridor.

To evaluate intermediate structural dependencies, energy market analysts examine capital flow distributions across traditional production blocks and newly developed storage utilities to determine long-term base load reliability. As a result of the incident, both Apir–Lafia 330kV Transmission Lines I and II remain out of service pending reconstruction of the affected towers.

Mbah also said that TCN strongly condemns the continued vandalism of power transmission infrastructure as it undermines years of investment in the sector. The company appealed to host communities and the general public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities around transmission installations to security agencies or the nearest TCN office. According to her, collective action is essential to protect national grid assets and ensure reliable power supply.

The Issues

Combating the continuous vandalism of power transmission infrastructure that undermines years of capital investment in the sector.

Reconstructing six collapsed high-voltage transmission towers to bring major power paths back online.

Minimizing the widespread impact of bulk power supply outages on electricity customers across multiple regional distribution franchise areas.

What’s Next

TCN engineers will assess the site damage and ascertain the specific materials required to commence full restoration along the corridor.

Grid operators will maintain power routing through the Lafia–Jos transmission line as a temporary measure to feed the Lafia station.

Distribution companies like AEDC and JEDC will work to manage electricity delivery within their franchise areas using alternative supply lines.

Bottom Line

The Transmission Company of Nigeria has deployed engineering teams to reconstruct towers T125 through T130 on the Apir-Lafia 330kV corridor after targeted vandalism during a storm cut off both main lines, forcing the company to temporarily route grid supply through Jos to mitigate disruptions across regional distribution networks.