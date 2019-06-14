Nigeria To Host 2020 AIO Conference In Abuja

Nigeria will play host to all insurance operators across Africa and the world comes next year 2020.

The Secretary General, African Insurance Organization (AIO), Prisca Soares, disclosed this at the just concluded 46th AIO conference in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Speaking on the preparation of Nigeria to host the conference in year 2020, at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of AIO, the Chairman, Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), Tope Smart, said, activities are already in top gear to make the conference a huge success.

Smart, who is also the Managing Director/CEO, NEM Insurance Plc, said, the association was already in discussion with relevant government agencies in the country to ensure that delegates have the best experience when they visit Nigeria.

Nigeria, he said, is populated by about 190 million people, with insurance penetration that is below one per cent, adding that, this shows enormous opportunities and potentials for insurance industry in the Africa’s most populous nation.

He said, the country is blessed with hospitable people, speaks over 250 languages with some attractive national monuments and heritage.

To ensure that delegates do not have it difficult securing visa to attend the conference, the Chairman, Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the conference, Mr. Ganiyu Musa, said, the committee has approached and gotten the support of the Nigeria’s Foreign Ministry to make the visa process simple for more people to attend the conference.

Stating that the conference would be taking place in Abuja from May 31st to June 3rd, 2020, he disclosed that the theme of the conference would be: The African Insurers; In The Face Of Digital Disruption.

Musa, who is also the Managing Director/CEO, Cornerstone Insurance Plc, said, the theme is apt at a time African insurer are adopting technology to provide seamless services to numerous policyholders across the continent.

He noted that the speakers at the conference would discuss on various ways to use technology to offer the best services to the insured as well as ways of protecting customers’ information in the face of digital disruption.

He said Nigerian insurers are more than capable and ready to host their colleagues from about 60 countries across Africa and the world.