Nigeria Set to Collaborate with Netherlands on Capacity Building

Nigeria says it is willing to partner with the Netherlands in capacity-building to tackle the challenges of unemployment in the country.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, William Alo, stated this when the team in charge of Education and Consular Affairs from the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands visited him in Abuja.

Represented by the Director, Special Duties and Projects, Dr. Martina Nwordu, Mr Alo noted that the present situation in the country where graduates wait for employment after graduation on account of lack of upgraded facilities in the already existing skills acquisition centres across the country called for concern.

A statement signed by the Assistant Director Press in the Ministry, said that the Permanent Secretary stressed the need for “functional training centers where graduates of different disciplines would be trained further in vocations like ICT, Solar Installation, Fashion Design, Electrical/Electronics, Plumbing, Tiling and Hair Dressing, among others, to make them employable, and also employers of labour.

“The Ministry is currently discussing with the Private Sector and the National Universities Commission (NUC) on the need to upgrade the curricula of the school systems, so that we can compete favourably in the Labour market, not just at national or regional level, but also globally.

There is also need for a functional database that would help in alleviating the unemployment situation in the country,’’ Alo said.

Earlier, in his remarks, the leader of the team, Mr. David Van Kampen, acknowledged the existence of a bilateral relationship between Nigeria and the Netherlands in the education sector, and the provision of scholarships to Nigerians over the years.

He said the purpose of their visit was to find out Nigeria’s need in the area of capacity-building in the labour sector, the scope of the collaboration in relation to education, and to facilitate training between Universities.

Mr Van Kampen, disclose that some Dutch Universities with expertise in specific areas had been identified for the collaboration adding that “Netherlands is willing to assist in training Nigerians on entrepreneurial soft skills and enhancing collaboration between interested partners.”

