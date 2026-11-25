KEY POINTS

Space sector stakeholders want more private investment and commercialisation of research to expand Africa’s estimated $25 billion space economy.

Africa’s space economy is projected to approach $40 billion by 2030, according to NASRDA.

Nigeria is pursuing new satellite projects, a rocketry programme and indigenous technology development.

The conference is expected to produce an African Space Economy Investment Blueprint and the Abuja Declaration on African Commercial Space Economy.

MAIN STORY

Stakeholders in Nigeria’s space sector have called for increased private investment, stronger industry participation and commercialisation of research to help unlock Africa’s estimated $25 billion space economy.

They made the call on Tuesday at the Africa Space Economy Innovation and Communication Conference (ASEICC) in Abuja, which focused on harnessing the space economy to drive innovation and connect Africa’s future.

The Director-General of the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), Prof. Matthew Adepoju, said the continent’s space economy was expanding, with projections indicating growth to nearly $40 billion by 2030.

He said more than 300 commercial enterprises across Africa were already generating hundreds of millions of dollars annually from space-related activities.

According to Adepoju, satellite technology is increasingly supporting aviation, agriculture, maritime operations, telecommunications, border security, climate resilience and location-based services.

He said the priority was to convert investments in space infrastructure and human capacity into commercially viable businesses, local manufacturing and broader economic growth.

Adepoju added that President Bola Tinubu had approved the development of a rocketry programme to strengthen Nigeria’s space transportation and propulsion capabilities.

He also said new Earth observation and communication satellites had been approved, while NASRDA was developing indigenous technologies, including graphene battery technology and software.

THE ISSUES

The push for commercialisation reflects a challenge facing Nigeria’s space industry: turning research, satellite infrastructure and technical expertise into products and services that generate revenue and attract private capital.

Although space technology is often associated with satellites and rocket launches, its commercial applications extend to several sectors of the economy. Farmers can benefit from satellite information, while telecommunications companies, energy operators, maritime businesses and security agencies can use space-based data to improve their operations.

Adepoju said Nigeria wanted to position itself as an investment destination for space manufacturing and other commercial activities. He urged investors to partner with local institutions and businesses.

The Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Abhishek Singh, said India was ready to deepen cooperation with Nigeria through capacity development, joint research and technology transfer.

He cited India’s experience through the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), saying locally developed, cost-effective technologies could address development needs in agriculture, weather forecasting, disaster management, telemedicine, tele-education and satellite communications.

Singh added that India was opening its space sector to private enterprise, with Indian space start-ups and officials of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre participating in the conference.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Let NASRDA move from the laboratory to the market. If you cannot commercialise research, research becomes useless,” – Olubunmi Ojo, Minister of Interior.

Ojo said commercialising research would help ensure that investments in space technology produced economic benefits. He also identified satellite surveillance as an opportunity to strengthen border management and reduce dependence on extensive human resources.

The Director-General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria, Dr Mustapha Abdullahi, called for stronger cooperation between the energy and space industries.

He said satellite imagery, remote sensing and geospatial information systems could improve energy resource assessments, infrastructure planning and renewable energy development.

WHAT’S NEXT

The conference is expected to produce an African Space Economy Investment Blueprint, sector-specific investment strategies and the Abuja Declaration on African Commercial Space Economy.

These proposed outcomes are intended to provide direction for investment, partnerships and commercial development across the continent.

BOTTOM LINE

Africa’s projected $40 billion space economy presents opportunities beyond satellite ownership and space exploration. For Nigeria, the economic value will depend on its ability to attract private capital, commercialise research and build local businesses that provide services to agriculture, energy, telecommunications, security and other sectors.