KEY POINTS

Spot gold was little changed at $3,548.03 an ounce on Wednesday after falling more than 2 per cent in the previous session.

Investors are awaiting US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation data for clues about the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate decision.

Markets are pricing in a 98 per cent chance of a 25-basis-point rate increase at the Fed’s December meeting.

Analysts expect gold’s downward pressure to eventually ease, although a stronger recovery could take time.

MAIN STORY

Gold prices stabilised on Wednesday after losing more than 2 per cent in the previous session, as investors awaited US inflation figures that could influence the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decisions.

Spot gold was little changed at $3,548.03 per ounce by 0520 GMT, while US gold futures for December delivery fell 0.4 per cent to $3,546.90.

The metal had touched a 14-month low on Friday, reflecting pressure from changing expectations about US monetary policy and investor demand for cash.

The US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, scheduled for release at 1330 GMT, is a key inflation measure monitored by the Federal Reserve as it targets a 2 per cent inflation rate.

Markets are pricing in a 98 per cent probability of a 25-basis-point rate increase at the Fed’s December policy meeting, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.

THE ISSUES

The outlook for US interest rates remains a major influence on gold prices because bullion does not pay interest. When interest rates rise, investors may favour interest-bearing assets, increasing the opportunity cost of holding gold.

Asian stocks also fell on Wednesday as renewed US tariff threats weighed on investor sentiment and a technology-led rally lost momentum.

Meanwhile, US consumer confidence increased more than expected in November, reaching its highest level in nearly two years amid optimism about employment conditions and the economy.

WHAT’S NEXT

Investors will assess the US PCE inflation figures for indications of whether price pressures could influence the Federal Reserve’s next policy decision.

The World Gold Council also announced that its Wholesale Digital Gold Initiative had completed live pilot transactions under a settlement model designed to enable electronic ownership and transfer of physical gold.

Other precious metals traded lower on Wednesday. Spot silver declined 0.2 per cent to $40.78 per ounce, platinum fell 1.6 per cent to $1,256.45, while palladium slipped 0.2 per cent to $851.78.

BOTTOM LINE

Gold remains under pressure as investors weigh interest rate expectations against broader market uncertainty. The US inflation report could provide the next important signal for bullion prices, particularly if it changes expectations about the Federal Reserve’s December decision.

Reuters