KEY POINTS

Former Israeli military chief Gadi Eisenkot has secured a coalition agreement with Avigdor Lieberman’s right-wing opposition party.

The deal is the first formal alliance since Israel’s October 27 election left parliament without a clear governing majority.

Eisenkot’s bloc holds 48 seats, compared with 53 held by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud-led alliance.

Eisenkot has until December 6 to form a government, with a possible 14-day extension.

MAIN STORY

Former Israeli military chief Gadi Eisenkot has secured the first coalition agreement in his attempt to form a government and remove Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from power.

Eisenkot’s Yashar party said on Tuesday that it had agreed to a coalition pact with Avigdor Lieberman, leader of the right-wing opposition party Israel Our Home, following a meeting between the two politicians.

The agreement marks the first formal alliance since Israel’s October 27 election, which stripped Netanyahu of his parliamentary majority but failed to give opposition parties a clear path to forming an alternative government.

Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, was sworn in on November 10 without a new administration. Netanyahu remains caretaker prime minister while negotiations continue.

President Isaac Herzog has tasked Eisenkot with forming a government. His centre-right Yashar party won 21 seats, while Lieberman’s party secured seven.

However, their wider coalition bloc currently holds only 48 seats in the 120-member Knesset.

THE ISSUES

The coalition negotiations remain difficult because neither major political bloc has secured the 61 seats required for a parliamentary majority.

Netanyahu’s Likud-led alliance, which includes far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties, holds 53 seats despite performing better than expected in the election.

Eisenkot’s bloc could potentially secure support from parties representing Israel’s Arab minority, which collectively hold 19 seats. These parties are aligned with him in their opposition to Netanyahu.

However, Lieberman has previously opposed forming a government dependent on Arab parties’ support. He has also rejected the idea of joining a unity government with Netanyahu, although removing the prime minister from power remains his stated priority.

The agreement with Lieberman is therefore significant, but it does not resolve the wider question of how Eisenkot will assemble enough parliamentary support to govern.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Yashar said Eisenkot and Lieberman had agreed on a coalition deal after meeting on Tuesday, describing it as the first such agreement since the election.

Lieberman has repeatedly said his main objective is to remove Netanyahu from power.

Meanwhile, Yair Golan, leader of the left-wing Democrats party, said his party was suspending negotiations with Eisenkot. The Democrats, which won eight seats, cited progress in Eisenkot’s discussions with Likud over a possible unity government and the deadlock in negotiations to form an alternative administration.

WHAT’S NEXT

Eisenkot has until December 6 to form a government under the 28-day mandate given to him by President Herzog. He can request a further 14 days if he needs more time.

Talks are continuing between Eisenkot, some of his change-bloc partners and Likud over the possibility of a unity government.

If Eisenkot fails, Netanyahu could be given another opportunity to form an administration. If neither politician succeeds, Israel could hold another election next year.

BOTTOM LINE

The agreement with Lieberman gives Eisenkot an important coalition partner, but the numbers show that forming a government remains uncertain. His next challenge is securing enough support from other parties without losing partners who oppose cooperation with Netanyahu or reject reliance on Arab parties.

Reuters