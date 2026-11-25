KEY POINTS

A US jury found Huawei guilty of conspiracy to steal trade secrets, bank fraud and wire fraud.

The company was also convicted on conspiracy counts involving money laundering and defrauding the US government.

Huawei was acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Sentencing is scheduled for September 2027.

MAIN STORY

Chinese telecommunications company Huawei has been found guilty of trade secret theft and multiple fraud offences by a United States jury, adding a new development to its long-running legal battle with Washington.

According to court documents, the jury convicted Huawei of conspiracy to steal trade secrets, bank fraud and wire fraud. It also found the company guilty of additional conspiracy charges involving bank fraud, wire fraud, money laundering and defrauding the US government.

However, Huawei was acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

The company welcomed the acquittal on the racketeering charge, arguing that it supported its position that the allegations were unfounded.

In a statement, Huawei said the decision “confirms that these allegations lack factual basis and vindicates our consistent position” over the past eight years.

It also rejected the remaining charges, saying: “We believe the government’s remaining charges are equally without legal or factual merit.”

Huawei maintained that the five trade secret-related disputes cited by the US government were civil matters resolved over the past two decades. It said no court had found it liable for deliberate intellectual property misappropriation or ordered it to pay damages for trade secret theft.

The company said it would review the verdicts and take further legal action to defend its interests.

Sentencing is scheduled for September 2027.

THE ISSUES

The verdict adds to the legal challenges Huawei has faced in the United States since 2019, when Washington first announced charges against the company.

The case followed the December 2018 arrest of Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s chief financial officer and daughter of its founder, Ren Zhengfei. Meng was arrested in Canada at the request of the US over allegations of bank fraud linked to transactions involving Iran and violations of US sanctions.

After years of legal proceedings, Meng returned to China in 2021.

The US government also imposed wide-ranging restrictions on Huawei in 2019, citing national security concerns and alleged links between the company and Chinese authorities. Washington warned that Huawei’s telecommunications equipment could be used for espionage or sabotage.

Huawei has consistently rejected those accusations.

The latest verdict distinguishes between the charges on which the company was convicted and the two counts on which it was acquitted. The convictions carry potential legal consequences, but the acquittals mean the jury did not find Huawei guilty of every charge brought against it.

WHAT’S NEXT

Huawei said it would thoroughly review the verdicts and pursue available legal options. The next major stage is sentencing, scheduled for September 2027.

BOTTOM LINE

The US jury’s decision represents a major development in Washington’s legal case against Huawei. While the company was cleared of racketeering conspiracy and obstruction of justice conspiracy, the convictions on trade secret and fraud-related charges leave it facing further legal consequences.