I prayed to convert all the diversity to prosperity for Nigeria- Tinubu

By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 2nd, 2026

Key Points

· President Bola Tinubu says he prayed for wisdom and resilience to continue serving Nigerians during Umrah at the Holy Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia

· He spoke to journalists on Monday after observing prayers at the Ka’aba

· He said he prayed for Nigeria’s diversity to be converted into prosperity

· He recalled that he undertook a similar spiritual exercise before the 2023 presidential election and promised to return to give thanks

· He said the economy has come out of the dark tunnel and the foundation laid by his administration is solid

· He thanked Saudi authorities for granting him access to the Ka’aba, calling the experience historic

Main Story

President Bola Tinubu has said he prayed for wisdom and resilience to continue serving Nigerians, recalling that he undertook a similar spiritual exercise before the 2023 presidential election. He spoke to journalists on Monday after observing prayers at the Holy Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, where he expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah for the opportunity and good health to undertake the exercise. “I feel fulfilled and grateful to Almighty Allah for giving us the opportunity and the health. The day went very well,” he said.

The President said he also prayed for Nigeria’s diversity to translate into prosperity, noting that the country is made up of people of different faiths. “The prayer is for Allah to convert our diversity. Nigeria is full of diversity. It is made up of all the faiths. May Allah convert all the diversity to prosperity for the country. That is my prayer,” he said. On his personal requests, he added: “I asked for wisdom and resilience to continue to serve the people. I know that has been granted.”

Tinubu recalled that he did the same before the 2023 election. “Prior to the 2023 election, I did the same thing. I asked Allah to bless my Umrah then. He did, and I promised that I would come back to thank him, Almighty Allah,” he said. He expressed gratitude for being elected to lead Nigeria, saying he believed his position was a favour from God and that those entrusted with power must use it responsibly. “He owns the power. He said, use it well. If you don’t use it in accordance with my dictates, I can take it from you and give it to another person,” he said.

The Issues

The remarks blend faith and politics at a sensitive moment. The visit comes as the 2027 campaign builds, and the President’s recollection of praying before the 2023 election, and of returning to give thanks, links his pilgrimage to his political journey. Critics such as Dino Melaye have already used the trip to take political jabs, showing how religious activity by public figures can quickly become part of the campaign conversation.

His claim that the economy has “come out of the dark tunnel” is also likely to be contested. Many Nigerians continue to face the strain of high living costs following subsidy removal and currency reforms, and opposition candidates have made hardship a central line of attack. The President’s assertion is his own assessment, and he did not offer figures in these remarks.

His message about diversity and prosperity speaks to national unity in a country with deep religious and ethnic divides. Using the language of faith to call for unity can resonate widely, but the real test is whether policy delivers the prosperity he prayed for.

What’s Being Said

Tinubu framed his leadership as a trust from God and urged Nigerians to put faith first. “It is important to put Allah first. Then follow your conscience, follow the right path that will lead Nigeria to that greatness,” he said. On his commitment, he said: “My commitment is higher, and committed to bringing prosperity. To develop the country consistently with the wish of Allah and the support of the people.”

On the economy, he said: “The foundation is solid. The economy has come out of the dark tunnel. It is inspiring. We need to build the future for our youths.” He stressed sustained investment in young people, questioning how future generations would judge today’s leaders if they failed to prepare for their future, He also acknowledged difficulties while expressing confidence. “We are all facing challenges and hostility around us. We will overcome it with faith in the Almighty,” he said, and thanked the Saudi authorities for the access he was granted at the Ka’aba.

What’s Next

Attention will turn to Tinubu’s return to Nigeria and the resumption of his official and campaign duties. Opposition figures are likely to keep responding to his claims about the economy as the 2027 election approaches, Political reaction to the Umrah visit, including from critics who have challenged its timing, may continue on social media. The President’s pledge to focus on prosperity and youth investment will also be measured against delivery in the months ahead.

Bottom Line

Tinubu presented his Umrah as a moment of gratitude and renewed commitment, praying for wisdom, resilience and prosperity for a diverse Nigeria, while insisting the economy is recovering, a claim that will be tested by voters as the 2027 campaign gathers pace.